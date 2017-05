Police are investigating after a child was approach in Newcastle on Monday afternoon.

The 10 year old boy was waiting at a bus stop in Waratah when a man offered the boy life.

The boy declined and ran back to his school to alert his teachers.

The man is being described as being about 20 or 30 years old, skinny, and about 178cm tall, wearing a black leather jacket, aqua shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

It’s alleged he pointed to an older Subaru wagon when he approached the boy.