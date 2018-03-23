CTP refunds are now available But how do you get them and more

Brent opened a can of worms after looking into CTP refunds, We spoke to NSW Labour MP Yasmin Catley who gave us a clearer picture of the $10 fee we are not told about and how the changes come at a cost for those injured who are innocent parties.

Service NSW sent us a brief statement but had NO ONE available to speak on air.

-Response:

Changes to the Compulsory Third Party ‘Green Slip’ Scheme introduced in December last year will better support people injured on our roads and reduce the cost of Green Slips for the owners of about 4 million vehicles across NSW.

The NSW Government is providing partial refunds to the owners of vehicles across the state through Service NSW and the MyServiceNSW account.

The CTP Green Slip refund is now available statewide from 7pm until 7am from Monday to Saturday and all day Sunday. We’re reminding customers there’s no rush: CTP Green Slip refunds available until 30 September 2018.

For customers who do not have access to the internet or unable to claim online, visit your local Service Centre or call us on 1300 656 919.

Listen here to the Podcast

MP Yasmin Catley (Image source Newcastle herald)

