Brent Bultitude New Spider Identifying APP from Minibeast Wildlife shannaMarch 23, 2018 2:45 amMarch 23, 2018 Brent Speaks with Alan Henderson about spiders and the new phone apps made Alan and his Daughter Caitlin now on the major app stores called “Spidenitfy” Click here to find more about Spidentify Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Alan-Henderson.mp3 Previous ArticleJohn WilliamsonNext ArticleCTP refunds are now available But how do you get them and more