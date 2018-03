Brent enjoys the music from this up and coming artist, he has studied at New York’s prestigious Juilliard School and traveled to Sydney works in Australia…

Listen to the interview here..

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultidude-and-Kyle-Bielfield-.mp3

Find Kyle on itunes

https://itunes.apple.com/au/artist/kyle-bielfield/152388138

Listen to Kyle on spotify

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3wlxqIpIXAmzhpHU4quGJj