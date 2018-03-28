Police Appeal for Information following Belmont Robbery

Police are appealing for information about an aggravated robbery at Belmont last week.

It’s believed a 22-year-old man was walking down Livingstone Street just before midnight on Friday, when he was approached by another man.

The offender then reportedly asked the 22-year-old to hand over his bag before assaulting him.

A member of the public came to the aid of the victim, who managed to keep hold of his bag.

The alleged offender then ran off towards the Pacific Highway.

Officers are now hoping to speak with the man, he’s described as being 195cm tall with a slim build and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded jacket with a logo on the front and back and long pants.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.