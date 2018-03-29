Appeal for Information on Glendale Robbery

Police are appealing for information after a Glendale fast food restaurant was robbed earlier this week.
It’s believed the man entered the Main Road restaurant around 7pm on Tuesday with his face covered and armed with a knife.
Officers say he demanded the 17-year-old employee hand over money from the register.
The man then allegedly fled the scene with a sum of cash.
Police are now investigating and they’re hoping to find the man.
He’s described as being around of Caucasian appearance, 183cm tall with a skinny build and was last seen wearing a black jumper and light coloured pants.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.