Calls for Information on Attempted Toronto Substation Robbery

Ausgrid is calling on Lake Macquarie residents to keep an eye out for people acting suspiciously around their Toronto West substation after would be thieves tried to steal their copper wires.

It’s believed the alleged offenders attempted to cut the wires with bolt cutters leaving almost 800 properties around Toronto, Carey Bay and Kilaben Bay without power yesterday.

Jonathon Hall from Ausgrid says the attempted theft could have had tragic consequences.

“This is incredibly dangerous behaviour”

“These were high voltage, live power lines carrying around 11,000 volts and those who were involved in this put their own lives at risk and potentially those of the community,” he says.

It’s believed the would be thieves were at the substation on Awaba Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.