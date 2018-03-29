Gardening with Gavin

Gavin from Lee Rowans gardening world gives some great gardening ideas for easter and this time of the year, its a great time to plant ready for spring , what types of manures and products to use on the lawn and gardens and about sunpatients for a pop of autumn colour..

You can visit Gavin and the team at Warners bay and Ourimbah and they are open good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. PLUS 25% off this easter

online at https://www.leerowans.com.au

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LeeRowansGardenworld