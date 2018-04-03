Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

Geoff Discusses new iPad’s from Apple, some smart tvs from kogan which are available at a stunning price and a new app from Sydney Uni for Iphone and Android for recording incidents with many features, incl location, notes audio and video.

Click here for more info on the kogan tvs

https://eftm.com/2018/03/kogan-launches-smarter-tvs-powered-by-android-tv-47764

Click here for more info on the Ipads

https://eftm.com/2018/03/apple-updates-entry-level-ipad-with-more-power-apple-pencil-support-47809

Find the App here

http://sydney.edu.au/science/psychology/iWitnessed/

Listen to the Podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-3042018.mp3

Geoff is from www.EFTM.com