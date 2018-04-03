Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

Geoff Discusses new iPad’s from Apple, some smart tvs from kogan which are available at a stunning price and a new app from Sydney Uni for Iphone and Android for recording incidents with many features, incl location, notes audio and video.
https://eftm.com/2018/03/kogan-launches-smarter-tvs-powered-by-android-tv-47764
https://eftm.com/2018/03/apple-updates-entry-level-ipad-with-more-power-apple-pencil-support-47809
http://sydney.edu.au/science/psychology/iWitnessed/
Geoff is from www.EFTM.com