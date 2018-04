A man has died following a motorbike and car crash at Morisset this afternoon.

It’s believed the vehicles collided on Stockton Street at around 1:45pm.

The man believed to be in his 40s died at the scene.

A 68-year-old woman driving the car was uninjured but was taken to Wyong Hospital for mandatory testing.

An investigation is now underway.

Diversions are currently in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.