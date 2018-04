Brent and Hamish chat about news topics include sheep export scandal, the commonwealth games opening ceremony, separated areas in hospitals for aborigines, energy plans, 30th news poll on monday expectations and how the PM will handle it, John Howard’s input to the situation and more

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Hamish-Finlay-6042018.mp3