Teenager Charged Following Windale Pursuit

A teenager has been arrested following a police pursuit through Lake Macquarie this morning.

It’s believed a 16-year-old boy failed to stop for a random breath test on South Street at Windale just after 1am, leading officers on a chase.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle a number of times until they caught up with him at the intersection of Wilsons and Warners Bay Roads at Mount Hutton.

The boy reportedly then rammed two stationary police cars before being arrested.

The teen has been charged with not stopping, driving recklessly and resisting officers.

He’s been granted conditional bail will front Children’s Court on April 30.