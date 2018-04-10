Buzz Aldrin: Did astronaut really see a UFO on way to the moon? David Reneke tells us more

Are there Aliens? and did the USA Astronauts get chased by them?

Listen to this provcoctive podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-David-Reneke-10042018.mp3

David Reneke, one of Australia’s most well known and respected amateur astronomers and lecturers, has over 50 years experience in astronomy with links to some of the world’s leading astronomical institutions. David is the Editor for Australia’s Astro-Space News Magazine, past news editor of Sky & Space Magazine and is now affiliated as a writer and publicist for the prestigious Australasian Science magazine.

www.davidreneke.com

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/AstroDave