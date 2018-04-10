Brent Bultitude Meditalk with Dr Ross Walker Mike JamesApril 10, 2018 3:54 amApril 10, 2018 A informative chat this week about – Discogel for prolapsed disc, Genetic risks for stroke,new treatment for secondary prostate cancer and more Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Ross-Walker-10042018.mp3 Previous ArticleTech talk With Geoff QuattromaniNext ArticleBuzz Aldrin: Did astronaut really see a UFO on way to the moon? David Reneke tells us more