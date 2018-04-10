New Credit reporting is coming what you NEED to Know.

Brent Speaks to Stuart Stoyan about the changes that can affect your credit and what you can and should do to maintain a good credit score.

listen to this informative podcast.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Stuart-Stoyan.mp3

Stuart Stoyan is Founder CEO of Moneyplace

https://moneyplace.com.au