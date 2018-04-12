Man Charged after Alleged Lambton Stabbing

A man’s been charged after a woman was allegedly stabbed at Lambton overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Young Road property around 9pm, where it’s believed a 23-year-old man choked a woman before stabbing her in the chest and neck with scissors.

The 24-year-old woman has been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

It’s believed the pair are known to one another.

The man was arrested and has now been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless wounding and choking.

He’s set to front Newcastle Local Court later today.