MP David Elliott called Brent after The Australian reported and Mark Latham discussed on the show the loss of war memorials in Australia.

David Elliott MP, Minister for Counter Terrorism, Minister for Corrections and Minister for Veterans Affairs heard about a government funded scheme to fix and repair the important war memorials.

Listen to the podcast here and read the Media Release below.

NEW FUNDING FOR VETERANS PROJECTS ACROSS NSW

From Broken Hill to Bemboka, Double Bay to Dangarsleigh more than sixty NSW communities have received funding to commemorate veterans across the state.

More than $175,000 will be invested in the protection and repair of local war memorials and supporting projects, which commemorate the sacrifice of service men and women.

Minister for Veterans Affairs David Elliott today announced the latest successful applicants of the Community War Memorials Fund (CWMF) and the Anzac Community Grants Program (ACGP).

Mr Elliott said the NSW Government was investing a total of $126,760 under the CWMF in 21 projects across the state, and $49,951 under the ACGP, which will fund 43 projects, many in rural areas.

“The NSW Government is investing in communities across the state to conserve and protect war memorials, ensuring locals have a place to commemorate the service and sacrifice of our service men and women,” Mr Elliott said.

“As we commemorate the Centenary of Anzac it is important that young people understand the sacrifices made during the First World War.”

The CWMF provides grants of up to $10,000 to protect, conserve and repair war memorials, statues, honour rolls and memorial halls which commemorate the Anzac Legacy.

The ACGP provides grants of up to $2,000 to schools, community and veterans groups to recognise Australia’s war service history, educate a new generation and support the NSW veteran community.

Mr Elliott also requested applications for the latest round of the CMWF. “I encourage all communities who believe their local memorial needs conservation or protection to apply,” he said.

Applications for the CWMF are open until Anzac Day, Wednesday 25 April 2018. For more information,

