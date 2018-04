Brent and Mark discuss what Tony Abbott has said about Malcolm Turnbulls statements and is misleading re 20,000 immigration cut proposal, hundreds of WWI memorials at risk of being lost,Trump and Russia and chemical attacks in Syria, the wporrying Chinese military base Vanuatu and the great aussie success at the Commonwealth games!

