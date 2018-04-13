Alcohol & Speed Reportedly Factors in Salamander Bay Crash

Police investigating a double fatal crash at Salamander Bay this morning say alcohol and speed may have been a factor.

It’s believed the car slammed into a tree near the intersection of Soldiers Point and George Roads just before 1am.

A 34-year-old passenger reportedly died on impact, while a 29-year-old passed away en-route to the hospital.

Two 31-year-old men suffered serious injuries but are in a stable condition at the John Hunter Hospital.

Police say three of the men are believed to be from Queensland, while the other is thought to be an Estonian national.

There’s unconfirmed reports that the four men were on their way to work at the time of the incident.

Detective Superintendent, Craig Jackson says with the school holidays coming up, it’s a timely reminder to stick to the road rules.

“We get that message out there time and time again, and unfortunately some people just simply don’t listen and this morning’s incident where we’ve got two young men now dead is a result,” he says.

Police are still calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.