Brent Bultitude

Food glorious food with Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Nose to tail.. hmm offal, Some great ideas to eat well and use some cheaper cuts.

Listen to the podcast here.


http://www.hueyskitchen.com.au/
Click here to visit Hueys Youtube Channel

Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson
Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)
Otaki, New Zealand

Culinary career
Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.

