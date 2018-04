Brent and Dr Ross discuss what precipitates a heart attack & research that night owls die earlier.

How much can you drink before it starts killing you new personalised vaccine for cancer made for you personally and a definitive answer of fish oil is it a YES or NO from Dr Ross.

Have Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Ross-Walker-17042018.mp3