Richard and Kim Ernie Merrick shannaApril 18, 2018 4:36 amApril 18, 2018 The Newcastle Jets have had a fantastic season! Richard spoke to coach Ernie Merrick just before their presentation night to talk about how the team is shaping up for the finals. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Richard-Kim-and-Ernie-Merrick.mp3 Sport Previous ArticleKids communicate via SMS, how do you read the body language in an SMS???Next ArticleAndrew Woodward explains the monkey brain with spending.