A man has died following a car crash at Nelson Bay.

It’s believed a ute crashed into a garden on Stockton Street around 5pm yesterday.

The 77-year-old man driving the vehicle was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Investigations are now underway, however, police say the man may have suffered a medical episode.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.