Man Missing from Duns Creek

Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a missing Duns Creek man.

42-year-old Luciano Dos Santos Pedroso was last seen leaving his home on Uffington Road around 10am yesterday.

He was driving a white Toyota Hilux with Queensland number plates 494 WLY.

There’s concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition.

The man is described as being of South American appearance with olive skin, around 170 cm tall with medium length brown hair.

He also has tattoos on his arm, is missing half of his right index finger and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red flannelette shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.