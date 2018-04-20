Brent Bultitude Brent Speaks with guide dog owner Liz Wheeler after an dangerous incident. Mike JamesApril 20, 2018 4:18 amApril 20, 2018 Having a guide dog is a great benefit but with some stresses as Liz Wheeler explains after some dogs attack her dog and explains to Brent how to deal with guide dogs when working. Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Liz-Wheeler.mp3 Previous ArticleWeekly Chat with Mark LathamNext ArticleJohn Preston