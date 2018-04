Brent and Hamish have a weekly chat about the week in news. this week they talk about Pauline Hanson in Afghanistan, the Queen asking for Prince Charles right to be head of the commonwealth, recycling plans after china refuses to accept our waste, Commonwealth Games, legalizing cannabis, and Southwest 1380 airline explosion.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Hamish-Finlay-20042018.mp3