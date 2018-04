Type 2 Diabetes, heart conditions, life expectancy reductions are a part of shift workers risks for working nights as well as sleep deprivation and more. Brent speaks with Sean Cain about a study that even discovered that antidepressants are less effective on shift workers.

Listen to the podcast here.

