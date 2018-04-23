Man Charged after Allegedly Intimidating Women with Gun

A 60-year-old man will front court next month after he allegedly threatened two women with a firearm in Maryville last week.

It’s believed the man approached the women in their 20s on Linwood Street around 10pm on Friday, where they were unloading an item from a car.

The man spoke to them before allegedly produced a rifle.

After investigations, police searched a Maryville home and seized two firearms and ammunition.

The man was arrested and has now been charged with stalking and intimidation offences.

He’s been granted conditional bail.