Michael McGurk’s murder, Ron Medich found guilty.

Brent speaks with Sydney Morning Herald Journalist Kate McClymont who has been writing about the story and gives her insight into the outcome of the case and what is the future for Ron Medich.

Kate McClymont

Journalist

Kate McClymont is an investigative journalist, currently reporting on the Independent Commission Against Corruption for the Sydney Morning Herald. In the late 1980s, McClymont worked for two years as a junior reporter on Four Corners.[1] In 2002, she won a Gold Walkley, an investigative journalism award, with Anne Davies for coverage of a rugby league salary cap scandal associated with the Canterbury Bulldogs.[2] She presented the 2014 Andrew Olle Media Lecture.[3] She is the co-author, with Linton Besser, of He who must be Obeid,[4] an unauthorised biography of former NSW Minister Eddie Obeid.