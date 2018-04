Research is showing like video stores, Dick smith electronics, cars made in Australia and avon, the humble landline will become a thing of the past thanks to the NBN and mobile phones, Brent and Geoff discuss a new security camera for home and home automation.

listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-23042018.mp3

Geoff is from www.EFTM.com