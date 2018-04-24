Children Allegedly Approached at Morisset

Police are appealing for information after a number of children were allegedly approached by a man at Morisset earlier this week.

It’s believed the man approached two girls at the train station just before 2pm on Monday afternoon and made suggestive comments to them.

The girls walked away but the man reportedly took photos of them.

Police say he got on a train where he approached a number of other girls.

It’s believed the man got off the train at Epping around 3:30pm.

Police are now looking to speak with a man who’s described as being of African appearance, 30 to 45 years old, around 180 cm tall with a medium build and short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown and cream coloured jumper, white pants, black glasses, brown sandals and was carrying a brown bag.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.