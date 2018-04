http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Ernie-Merrick-Interview-.mp3

Richard & Kim spoke to Newcastle Jets coach Ernie Merrick ahead of the sudden death home semi- final clash against Melbourne City on Friday April 27. Newcastle are yet to beat City this season, but if they win the blockbuster they are through to the Grand Final! GOOD LUCK JETS!