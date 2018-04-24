Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

Huey, has come up with a winter winner, we mean some cold weather must arrive and if it doesn’t, we will still be getting out the stew pot and whipping up heuy’s so-called Winter warmers – because, not only are they super tasty, but they’re also in most cases one-pot wonders and, with a little help from your butcher or poulterer, are pretty bloody simple to make and entail little washing up (one pot), to boot.

So, let’s talk about a basic number. Simply heat some oil with a good knob of butter (to add flavour) in a large heavy-bottomed pot. In two or three lots, brown some cubed beef, lamb , pork or even chicken = always the cheap cuts = and cubed not diced. For lamb and pork, I use shoulder – beef the same, except in this case chuck steak (same thing) and always, always boned chicken thighs – not breasts. Essentially, what you want is a working cut that will not dry out when long cooked. But, back to the stew – remove the meat as it browns. Then add a couple of large chopped onion and two crushed plump garlic cloves. Then sauté to colour lightly and add a good tablespoon or two plain flour. Mix well and cook, stirring continually for a few minutes – this is the thickening agent, which is best added at the beginning. Now add liquid (for 1 kg meat = 1 litre all up) – packet low-salt stock or water and stock powder or cubes and canned diced tomatoes and other goodies, if you like, beer, stout, wine, cider, etc., etc. OR JUST STOCK. Then add some aromatics such as bay leaves and dried herbs. Season, add lots of chunky vegies – carrots, potatoes, etc., return the meat and gently cook until tender, adding more liquid as necessary and stirring regularly.

Remember, a stew or braise will always be more flavoursome (and tender) the next day.

And, if you’re feeling a bit fancy, lamb shanks, beef cheeks or short ribs (and even pork hocks) work brilliantly. And additions, such as cubed, peeled and cored apple goes brilliantly in any pork creation, as does a spoonful or two of Asian chilli paste and soy with ribs. Also, my mother always used to add a good splash of wine vinegar or Worcestershire to most stews, as well as any leftover chutneys or relish from the bottom of her jars of same.

In a similar vein, you can use minced meat, but make sure you don’t use a generic number. Instead, get them to mince a piece specifically for you (otherwise will be too fatty). Turn into a chilli with pureed chipotle in adobe, drained rinsed red kidney beans and plenty of fresh coriander to finish along with a good dollop of sour cream on top – in this case, dice the vegies.

And what about soup? Just to get you in the mood, a real tasty number made with the humblest of veg. Just chop up 6 medium carrots, 2 large onions and 3 medium potatoes. Put in a pot, cover with low-salt packet stock (1½ litres plus) and cook until very tender. Then add 100 gm butter, ¼ cup cream and blend. Garnish with a little more cream and parsley, and give it a fancy French name = Creme Crecy springs to mind!

