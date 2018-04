Dr Ross Walker and Brent talk about what Dr Walker personally takes from Burgamet Pro, ubiquniol, fish oil (omega 3) tablets and more

you can also take kyolic(garlic) tablets, vitamin K2, vitamin d3.

IMPORTANT BUY AUSTRALIAN PRODUCTS!

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Ross-Walker-24042018.mp3



https://www.ubiquinol.net.au/