Allan Pease, body language professional gives us the secret to 12 powerful words

Allan and Brent talk today about how to make people feel important, how to be a great conversationalist and the 12 most powerful words you can use.

Listen to podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Allan-Pease-26042018.mp3

Click here to find out more about shows, events and books