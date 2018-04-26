Brent Bultitude

Dr Keith Suter updates us to the north Korea nuclear situation.

News services have reported the nuclear test site in north Korea has collapsed and how that effects the upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump.

Listen to the podcast here.


http://www.global-directions.com/
