Biggest Plane EVER, what is it and what is it for – David Reneke tells all

THE largest plane ever built — the mighty Stratolaunch is coming and its huge with 2 cockpits and 6 jet engines, David tells Brent all the details.

listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-David-Reneke-27042018.mp3



Who is David Reneke?

David Reneke, one of Australia’s most well known and respected amateur astronomers and lecturers, has over 50 years experience in astronomy with links to some of the world’s leading astronomical institutions. David is the Editor for Australia’s Astro-Space News Magazine, past news editor of Sky & Space Magazine and is now affiliated as a writer and publicist for the prestigious Australasian Science magazine.

www.davidreneke.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/AstroDave

Want to go on a astro holiday

www.davidreneke.com/northern-lights-tour-2019-do-you-want-to-go/