Man Charged Over Fatal Salamander Bay Crash

A man has now been charged following a fatal crash at Salamander Bay earlier this month.

It’s believed the 31-year-old was driving the car when it reportedly left Soldiers Point Road and slammed into a tree.

A 34-year-old passenger died at the scene while a 29-year-old passenger died on route to hospital.

The driver and a 31-year-old passenger were taken to the John Hunter Hospital in stable conditions.

Police have now charged the driver with dangerous and negligent driving causing death, two counts of driving dangerously and causing bodily harm by misconduct.

He’ll front Raymond Terrace Local Court on the 4th of June.