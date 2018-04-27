Man Missing in Lake Macquarie Region

Police are searching for a man who’s thought to have gone missing in the Lake Macquarie region.

67-year-old Stephen White was thought to have been travelling along Jiliby Road at Dooralong around 3:30pm yesterday, but hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

It’s believed he was headed to the Watagan State Forest to meet his family at the Pines Camping Ground.

Mr White was driving a 1991 white Holden ute with NSW registration RSS610.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.