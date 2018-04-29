Pair Charged Following Police Assault in Newcastle

Two men have been charged after police were allegedly assaulted in Merewether on Sunday night.

Police were called to a pub along Morgan Street at about 8:30pm following reports a 23-year-old man and a 52-year-old man had allegedly started fighting patrons.

When they arrived the pair had been ejected, however they allegedly refused to hand over their details and tried leaving the scene.

Police then tried arresting the men, however they allegedly resisted and assaulted one of the officers, who was bitten on the leg and suffered injuries to his elbow and thumb.

The alleged offenders were eventually brought under control and taken to Newcastle Police Station.

The injured officer received treatment in the John Hunter Hospital.

The younger man was charged with affray, assault police occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault police, resist arrest, fail to quit licensed premises, remain in vicinity of licensed premises, and offensive language.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Monday.

The older man was charged with affray, resist arrest, fail to quit licensed premises, remain in vicinity of licensed premises, offensive language and aggravated littering.