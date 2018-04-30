A-League Grand Final Tickets Sold Out in One Minute

There’s some bad news for Newcastle Jets fans this afternoon, with general public tickets for this Saturday’s A-League Grand Final officially sold out.

General admission tickets went on sale at 1pm 24 hours ahead of schedule but reportedly sold out within one minute of going online.

Fans also lined up at McDonald Jones Stadium to claim their tickets, however many of them were turned away.

But if you missed out, there might be another way for you to see the game.

Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna told 2HD’s Richard and Kim that because there’s a huge demand, they’re looking to set up big screens at an alternate venue.

“We’re speaking to Newcastle Council about live streams in the middle of the town,” he says.

McKinna says this is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that Newcastle is capable of hosting such big events.

“It’s the first grand final of any sport out in a regional setting, so we must show Australia that Newcastle deserves it,” he says.

Some tickets have been spotted for re-sale to the tune of almost $1300.