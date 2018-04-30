Man Shot in Mayfield West

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Mayfield West on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a unit block in Buruda Street at about 5:30am following reports of a gunshot.
Upon arrival they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Detectives are now waiting to speak with the man in hospital.
Anyone with any further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.