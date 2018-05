Rhonda Burchmore is such a great entertainer, from singer, dancer and author.

Brent had a fabulous chat about everything from her abba show, daytime tv and Brents top 6!

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Rhonda-Burchmore.mp3

to find out about the show goto

http://rhondaburchmore.com/



to buy a copy of her book visit your local book shop or online at

www.newhollandpublishers.com