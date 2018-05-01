Food Glorious Food with Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Huey had a chat about restaurants and more interestingly famous chef restaurants. are they better?

Here is the recipe.

my tomato & chilli jam, which goes brilliantly with chops, sangas, burgers, seared seafood and even scrambled eggs.

Just put in a pot and cook for 10-15 mins:

½ tbsp ground, toasted mustard seeds

800 gm canned, diced tomatoes

35 gm grated fresh ginger

60 shaved palm sugar

75 ml red wine vinegar

1 heaped tbsp Sambal Oelek

2 tbsp Asian fish sauce

3 crushed garlic cloves

1 cup packet vegie stock

Make heaps – you’ll find yourselves dolloping it on everything – on toast at brekkie!?

http://www.hueyskitchen.com.au/

Click here to go to Hueys Youtube channel

Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)

Otaki, New Zealand

Culinary career

Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.