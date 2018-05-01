Food Glorious Food with Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Huey had a chat about restaurants and more interestingly famous chef restaurants. are they better?
Listen to the podcast here.
Here is the recipe.
my tomato & chilli jam, which goes brilliantly with chops, sangas, burgers, seared seafood and even scrambled eggs.
Just put in a pot and cook for 10-15 mins:
½ tbsp ground, toasted mustard seeds
800 gm canned, diced tomatoes
35 gm grated fresh ginger
60 shaved palm sugar
75 ml red wine vinegar
1 heaped tbsp Sambal Oelek
2 tbsp Asian fish sauce
3 crushed garlic cloves
1 cup packet vegie stock
Make heaps – you’ll find yourselves dolloping it on everything – on toast at brekkie!?
http://www.hueyskitchen.com.au/
Click here to go to Hueys Youtube channel
Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson
Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)
Otaki, New Zealand
Culinary career
Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.