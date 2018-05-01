Man Arrested Over Alleged Genital Mutilation

A body modifier has been arrested this morning after the alleged genital mutilation of a woman in Newcastle.

It’s believed a 33-year-old woman underwent a procedure at a Newcastle West business back in 2016, but later complained to police.

Officers formed Strike Force Nellievale to investigate the incident.

Detectives arrested the 37-year-old man at his Central Coast home around 8am this morning and he’s now assisting police with their inquiries.

It’s believed the man is not a qualified medical practitioner.