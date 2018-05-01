Meditalk with Dr Ross Walker

Dr Ross Walker lets us know about statins preventing alzheimer, artificial sweeteners as bad as normal soft drinks and the implication of low testosterone in mens health.

listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Ross-Walker-1052018.mp3



About Dr Ross Walker. Dr Walker has a medical practice in Lindfield on the upper north shore of Sydney. He provides a service in all aspects of echocardiography, focusing on stress echocardiography which is a well accepted, accurate method for assessing heart disease, not involving irradiation or injections.