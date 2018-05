Investigations are underway after a serious car crash at Anna Bay overnight.

It’s believed an unregistered Toyota RAV4 crashed into a tree on Gan Gan Road just before 7pm.

The 16-year-old boy driving the car was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

He suffered a broken legs, a punctured lung and face and chest injuries.

Police say the boy was the sole occupant of the car.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.