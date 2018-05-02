Brent Bultitude

Looking into a time machine what does our future look like – Michael McQueen tells all

Michael McQueen is a futurist, what is a futurist, he tells us, plus what we are likely to lose in the future like car spaces, jobs and more!

Listen to the podcast here.

visit Michael McQueen at his website
https://michaelmcqueen.net/

Michael McQueen is a Sydney-based social researcher, professional speaker and bestselling author. In 2004 he founded a training consultancy called The Nexgen Group. Since then, he and his team have presented to and worked with over 85,000 senior students on topics such as career planning, interview skills and financial literacy. Michael is a sought-after internationally as conference keynote speaker and is a leading authority on youth trends and strategies for engaging with Generation Y.

