Brent Bultitude Shaking hands – respect, power, control – Allan Pease's Insight Mike JamesMay 2, 2018 4:54 amMay 2, 2018 How to meet and shake hands, its a part of life from work,social and sports. Who is in control, are you meant to be submissive, are they limp? Allan Pease body language expert explains to Brent how it all works. Listen to the podcast. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Allan-Pease-2052018.mp3 http://www.peaseinternational.com/