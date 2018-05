A teenager has been charged after allegedly robbing another teenager at knife-point at Woodberry yesterday.

Police say the 14-year-old approached another 14-year-old boy at the skate park on Lawson Avenue around 5:30pm.

It’s believed the teen produced a knife, pushed the other boy off a bicycle and stole it.

Officers arrested the boy at a Thornton home around 9:30 last night.

He’s been refused bail and will front Children’s Court today.